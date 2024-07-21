This was the biggest drop for the State since the indicator began to be released, in 2002.

The first effects of the floods on the economy of Rio Grande do Sul have begun to be measured. In May, economic activity in the state fell 9% compared to April. Compared to the same month in 2023, the indicator fell 3.9%. This is the largest decline for RS since the indicator began to be released in 2002.

The performance of Rio Grande do Sul caused economic activity in the South region to decline by 3.3% compared to April. Compared to the same month in 2023, activity still registered growth of 0.7%, in unadjusted data.

The IBCR (Regional Economic Activity Index) data was released by central bank on Wednesday (17.Jul.2024).

In the comparison between regions, the Central-West, driven by the harvest, grew 2.2% in May compared to April, followed by the Southeast, with an expansion of 0.4%. Economic activity, however, shrank in the North (-0.3%) and Northeast (-1%). Compared to May 2023, the indicator grew in all regions, driven by the Central-West (3.6%), Northeast (3.1%) and Southeast (2.7%).

Released with a 2-month delay, the IBCR was one of the first indicators to measure the economic impact of the climate disaster in RS. The indicator works as a regional version of the IBC-Br (Central Bank Economic Activity Index), which is an estimate of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

In relation to state scenarios, the Central Bank discloses the performance for only 13 states: Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Compared to April, the biggest increases were recorded in PA (+2.8%), CE (+2%) and ES (+1.8%). In addition to RS, the main declines were in SC (-1.1%) and MG (-0.5%).

With information from Brazil Agency.