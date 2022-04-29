Sofia Cavedon (PT) responded to criticism by councilor Ramiro Rosário (PSDB), from Porto Alegre, about privatization of the waterfront

Porto Alegre councilor Ramiro Rosário (PSDB) published this friday (29.abr.2022) a video of state deputy Sofia Cavedon (PT-RS) doing the “crab dance” alongside colleagues. The performance was arranged between them and was recorded by aides. The deputy did not publish the moment on her social media.

The dance was performed during the public hearing on Thursday (28.Apr) for the concession of Cais Mauá, in Porto Alegre, to the private sector. Cavedon is against the proposal. For this reason, it was nicknamed crab by councilor Ramiro Rosário. The toucan often uses the word to criticize opposition politicians.

THE Power 360 contacted the councilor and the state deputy, but got no response. The space remains open for demonstration.

Rosário uploaded the video to his Twitter profile. According to him, it is the “Most pathetic scene you will see today”. And completed: “PT state deputy Sofia Cavedon and her companion dance after I called them crabs at the public hearing on the concession of the Cais Mauá de POA to the private sector”.

The concession hearing was held in the auditorium of the Fernando Ferrari Administrative Center. Watch the dance video (25s):