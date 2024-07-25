Businessman sentenced to 1 year and 4 months in semi-open regime in case in which he called an architect a “leftist”

Businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havanawas convicted on Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) by TJ-RS (Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul) for the crimes of defamation and insult against the architect Humberto Hickel. The defense classified the decision as “absurd” and said he will appeal.

According to the g1Hang was sentenced to 1 year and 4 months of semi-open prison, in addition to 4 months of community service and payment of 35 minimum wages. The decision was made by majority, with only one vote in favor of the businessman.

The owner of Havan called Hickel “leftist” after the architect started a petition to prevent the installation of a Statue of Liberty, a feature of Havan stores, in Canela (RS).

According to judges Viviane de Faria Miranda and Luciano Losekann, the businessman’s statement would have turned the local population against the architect. However, the MP (Public Prosecutor’s Office) did not see a crime in the comment.

In a note (read the full text below), Luciano Hang said he was “It is unacceptable that political debates are punished by taking away the right to freedom of expression”.

“Brazil is an extremely dangerous country for an entrepreneur. In the quest to generate jobs and development, you can be criminally prosecuted by people who use outdated ideologies to prevent the construction of projects.”, he stated.

Read Luciano Hang’s full note below:

“On Tuesday, the 23rd, the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul reversed the first instance decision and found businessman Luciano Hang guilty of injury and defamation against architect Humberto Hickel.

“The case began when Humberto Hickel promoted a petition against the installation of the Statue of Liberty in Canela, claiming that the symbol was contrary to local culture.

“Luciano Hang, upon discovering that Hickel was ideologically left-wing, opposed to the businessman and Havan, even making criticisms on the internet, published a video on social media calling Hickel a ‘leftist’”.

“Dissatisfied with the repercussions, Hickel filed a criminal complaint against Hang, alleging injury and defamation.

“At first, the judge of Canela, Simone Ribeiro Chalela, dismissed the action, following the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which did not see a crime in Hang’s statements, considering them a response to criticism and insults from Hickel. The judge also highlighted that political debate cannot be criminalized.

“Despite this, the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul reviewed the decision and, by majority, condemned Hang, with only one vote in favor of the businessman.

“Contrary to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which issued a new opinion stating that a political debate that took place without offenses could not be criminalized, Judge Viviane de Faria Miranda, accompanied by Judge Luciano Losekann, argued that Luciano’s video had turned the local population against the architect.

“During the trial, the judge even said that since there is a majority in Canela in favor of former president Bolsonaro, Luciano’s publication would be enough to cause the architect to suffer damage to his work.

“Luciano Hang said he will appeal the decision. ‘Brazil is an extremely dangerous country for an entrepreneur. In the search for generating jobs and development, he can be criminally prosecuted by people who use outdated ideologies to prevent the construction of projects. That is what is happening in this case. It is absurd. It is unacceptable that political debates are punished by taking away the right to freedom of expression,’ he points out.”