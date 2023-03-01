Sandro Fantinel downplayed the case of 206 workers found under conditions analogous to slavery in Bento Gonçalves

the alderman Sandro Fantinel (Patriota), from Caxias do Sul, a city in Serra Gaúcha, asked this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) that businessmen in the region not hire “those people upstairs”referring to workers in Bahia.

In a speech at the City Council court, Fantinel minimized the repercussions of the operation of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) which, since Wednesday (Feb 22), rescued 206 workers in a situation similar to slavery in wineries in Bento Gonçalves (RS), 41 km from Caxias do Sul.

The councilor said that the events were “exaggerated and mediatic”.

“Farmers, Producers [rurais]agricultural companies that are currently accompanying me, I will give you some advice: do not hire those people from above”declared in relation to the employees.

Fantinel recommended that businessmen hire Argentines, because, according to him, they are “clean, hardworking, correct, keep the hours and keep the house clean”.

The councilor added that the “unique culture” from Bahia is “to live on the beach playing drums“.

The PRF stated that employees “they were caught in degrading conditions”. According to the corporation, the person responsible for the company that kept the workers in these conditions is Pedro Augusto Santana, 45 years old, born in Valente (BA). After being detained, he posted bail and was released.

Pedro’s company offered labor to wineries in the Serra Gaúcha region. The PRF reached the businessman because 3 workers managed to escape from a lodging where they were kept against their will and reported the irregularities.

Employees were recruited in their home states to work in Rio Grande do Sul, most of them in Bahia.

The Aurora, Cooperativa Garibaldi and Salton wineries, which hired the services of Pedro’s company, said in a statement that they were unaware of the irregularities.

Politicians react

Politicians disapproved of Sandro Fantinel’s conduct and accused him of xenophobia on social media.

The Governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), he said that repudiates “vehemently defends slavery”. Aconfirmed that “will take action” for the councilor to be punished for his speeches.

the state representative Leonel Radde (PT-RS) said he filed a police report against Sandro Fantinel. “Rio Grande do Sul and Brazil are not places for racists, slaveholders”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.