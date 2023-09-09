Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/08/2023 – 18:05

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, declared, this Friday (8), in Bento Gonçalves (RS), that he asked ministers to reduce bureaucracy to release federal resources destined for the state’s municipalities affected by the passage of the extratropical cyclone, this week, with the aim of facilitating the work from now on.

The governor confirmed that he spoke by telephone with the acting President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, in the morning. Leite said that he will receive the delegation of ministers who will accompany Alckmin, on a trip, next Sunday (10), to municipalities in the Taquari Valley. A visit was announcedin the early afternoon of this Friday, at Palácio do Planalto.

Related news:

“I have also asked ministers to ease bureaucracy. We know that we have the availability of resources and good will, but it is important to have a task force to overcome bureaucracy. Because it’s data, spreadsheets, work plans, everything else, which, if we leave it alone, bureaucracy consumes us. And people’s lives continue to be affected here, without the bridge, without the road, without the house, without the restructuring of the health center”, highlighted the governor.

Eduardo Leite guaranteed that the state government will continue to work to obtain all possible federal resources, but, according to him, if bureaucracy starts to get in the way, and the deadline gets longer, financial resources will be allocated from the state itself to rebuild the affected locations. .

“We will ensure that life is restored. Because it’s for yesterday. For our part, we will seek all federal resources that are possible, but there will be no shortage, if necessary, of resources from the state government, human resources, every effort so that we can get each of the communities back on their feet”, guaranteed.

“It is natural that, when dealing with public money, we have to follow rites and processes, but we are talking about municipalities that were almost completely destroyed and do not even have the technical capacity to draw up work plans now. We cannot let people become victims twice – first of the flood and, now, of the lack of assistance from public authorities”, stated the governor.

Meeting with mayors

Governor Eduardo Leite met, this Friday morning (8), at Bento Gonçalves city hall, with 23 mayors from municipalities in Serra Gaúcha. They discussed the recovery and structural reconstruction process after the flood earlier in the week.

To date, 12 local municipalities have declared an emergency. According to the governor, the main damage in the region was recorded in homes, public buildings, businesses, agricultural areas, roads and bridges. There are also eight points on highways with closures due to the rain, six on state highways and two on federal highways.

New federal assistance

Earlier this afternoon, acting president Geraldo Alckmin announced, in Brasília, that the federal government will also release R$800, per affected citizen by natural disasters, to be deposited directly into the account of municipalities in a duly recognized state of emergency. The objective is to support the provision of assistance to homeless families.