Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/15/2024 – 22:10

Rio Grande do Sul will face storms again this week. According to a warning issued by the state government, winds could exceed 70 kilometers per hour this Tuesday (16) in the regions of Campanha, in the south, southeast and center of the state, in addition to the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre and the coast.

For the following days, intense rain, lightning, rough seas, the risk of a hangover and even possible hail are expected due to a cold front coming from the ocean. The alert also applies to areas of Santa Catarina.

Related news:

“The instability loses strength from Thursday (18), when the low atmospheric pressure system moves to the sea, but still leaves the weather unstable between Santa Catarina and Paraná, especially in the eastern and northern areas of these states. ”, says a report from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

What to do

Civil Defense recommends that the population check the condition of their roofs for possible repairs. During rain, the advice is to stay safe, remove electronics from sockets and close doors and windows tightly.

No light

The rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday (14) caused extensive damage and left thousands of residents without electricity.

According to RGE, one of the energy concessionaires operating in the state, 160,000 users were left in the dark during the peak of the storm on Sunday night. Of this total, supply was restored to 135 thousand customers and 25 thousand were still without power until 5:40 pm this Monday (15).

The majority of users are in the metropolitan regions, Vale do Sinos, Vale do Taquari and Serra.

According to the company, the service was interrupted due to branches, trees and objects falling into the power grid due to the strong wind.