Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has reached the ED office in Srinagar. He is being questioned here in a money laundering case. Actually this case is related to manipulation of money in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The ED has also questioned Abdullah earlier in this case.

The case of alleged money laundering involving 43 crore rupees in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association is quite old. Last year too, Farooq Abdullah was questioned in this case for more than four hours. In fact, between 2002 and 2011, a case of alleged embezzlement of Rs 43 crores came from a BCCI grant to promote JKCA in sports.

The CBI had filed an FIR and chargesheet against Abdullah and others in this case. According to the CBI, there was embezzlement of money while Farooq Abdullah was the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The ED had registered a money laundering case keeping in mind the same FIR and chargesheet of the CBI.

Apart from Abdullah, the CBI has charged the then general secretary of JKCA, Mohammed Salim Khan, the then treasurer Ahsan Ahmed Mirza and Jammu and Kashmir Bank official Bashir Ahmad Misgar under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and criminal conspiracy to prosecute. .

Omar Abdullah described the ED inquiry as motivated by political vendetta. Omar Abdullah tweeted, ‘Party will respond to ED summons soon. This ED’s inquiry politics is nothing short of vengeance after the People’s Alliance was formed for a secret declaration. Let me make it clear that there has been no raid on Dr. Sahib’s residence.

The Enforcement Directorate took over the case from the state police in 2015 on the orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Please tell that Farooq Abdullah is in the news these days. Recently, he made a controversial statement to restore article 370 in Kashmir with the help of China. He was also criticized over this statement.

In the past, a meeting of opposition parties was held under the leadership of Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir, in which a strategy was prepared on the issue of article 370. Opposition parties have signed a secret agreement and formed an alliance, which will demand the return of article 370.