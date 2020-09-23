In their second match in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost by 16 runs. In this match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen getting angry over the umpire. This is the second time that Dhoni has lost his temper against Rajasthan Royals, before that in 2019 also Dhoni’s anger against the same team has gone out on the umpire. Actually during the match the umpire gave out Rajasthan Royals batsman Tom Curran first and then changed his decision and took the help of the third umpire. At that time Rajasthan Royals had no review left. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni also made a tweet about the umpire’s decision, though he later deleted that tweet.

Dhoni looked unhappy with the umpires’ decision to take a review despite being dismissed by Tom Curran in the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings. After the ball was caught by wicketkeeper Dhoni off Deepak Chahar, the on-field umpire C Shamsuddin dismissed Tom Curran. Rajasthan did not have a review left and the batsman started returning to the pavilion. However, after talking to leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamsuddin realized his mistake and sought help from the third umpire. After this, Dhoni was seen talking to the umpire in despair.

Dhoni rages against umpire once again against Rajasthan, remembered 2019

In television replays, the ball showed that the ball had been eaten before Dhoni went to the gloves. The third umpire changed the decision of the on-field umpire, making Dhoni look unhappy. On this, Sakshi Dhoni wrote on Twitter, “If you are using technology, then use it properly … Out is out whether it is a catch or LBW.” Actually the replays showed that the ball had been hit before Dhoni’s glove, but in other replays it was also revealed that even though Tom was not caught out, the ball was hit by his bat pad and he was lbw out. .

Tom scored 10 off 9 balls. Rajasthan Royals scored 216 for seven wickets in 20 overs, in response CSK could only manage 200 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Dhoni returned not out after scoring 17 off 17 balls. He hit three consecutive sixes in the last over, though by then it was too late and the match had slipped from CSK’s hand.