How can you define RRR, the incredible Indian film phenomenon? Well, as if John Rambo fought side by side with his twin brother in a movie from the Marvel universe seasoned with musical numbers, blood spurts and sadism. From its conception, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was conceived as a propaganda blockbuster, a filmic move for which everything was valid: the historical lies, the hyperbole, the excessive use of computer generated images (CGI, its acronym in English), and the largest budget in the history of the Indian audiovisual industry (about 70 million euros). The result: national box office leader, success throughout Asia, the US and the UK, and 10 weeks among the most watched films worldwide on Netflix (the most not shot in English). Since last Wednesday, the 185 minutes of RRR can be seen on Netflix Spain —where it has been secretly premiered, the Hispanic algorithm does not appreciate it— and thus you can taste a show that has provoked praise even from the Russo brothers, star directors of Marvel, and who now lead the viewings of the digital platform with the unseen agent: “An epic film well done.” Or as says the magazine rollstone, “the biggest and best block buster revolutionary”.

RRR (an acronym in various Indian languages ​​for rage, war and blood, and in English and Hindi for rise, roar and revolt) serves, incidentally, to introduce the rest of the world to Tollywood cinema, made in Calcutta, east of the India, which multiplies the spectacular nature of Bollywood, created in Bombay, in the west of the country.

One of the dance moments from ‘RRR’.

From its very start, a poster of RRR warns: “The characters portrayed, the geographical areas, the actions, the costumes, dances, dialects and cultural traits are fictitious […]. Any ethnicity, caste, creed or tribe mentioned is purely coincidental.” And so much. The action takes place in the twenties of the last century, and presents two of the great Indian revolutionaries who fought against the English empire: Alluri Sitarama Raju Y Komaram Bheem. They existed, but they neither knew each other nor moved for the motivations shown on the screen. In RRR, their paths cross and they become close friends after saving a boy surrounded by flames after a train derailed on a bridge: the use of the Indian nationalist flag to protect themselves from the fire by both already announces the subsequent message. By this point in the footage, audiences have already seen Komaram Bheem take down a tiger — who had previously collided with a wolf — by sheer force of his pecs. And Alluri Sitarama Raju facing off against a mob (in the zombie-style of the masses of World War Z) with the only help of a robust rod.

From left, Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli and NT Rama Rao junior, at the Dubai promotion for ‘RRR’.

Slow motion, saturated colors, digitally created animals, impossible dances, delusional behavior of the law of gravity, fights influenced by cinema wuxia Chinese and British sadism on the part of the military officer in the area and his wife (because of the surgical retouches it is difficult to recognize Alison Doody, who gave life to Elsa, Indy’s Nazi girlfriend in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade). This is how it is dressed RRR. Thus and with dialogues such as “I am the battle” (said by the father of one of the main characters) or “Do you know the value of your bullet? One pound sterling! And you want to waste it on brown trash? (speech of the English military villain on duty). However, the show relies on the broad muscles of NT Rama Rao junior (grandson of one of the great Indian actors) and Ram Charan who play the leads. They were Tollywood stars, now they are world stars.

Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju in ‘RRR’

The production of RRR It has undergone a winding journey. Its filming was scheduled for 2018 with a premiere in 2020. Finally, it arrived in theaters on March 25. On its first day it grossed 29.5 million euros worldwide, it was the first Indian film in the covid era to exceed 100 million box office, and its arrival on Netflix, where it premiered on May 22, increased its echo. In its first seven days it added 18 million hours of viewings, even today it has not abandoned the top ten one of the most watched films on the digital platform (Spain is one of the last territories in which it has been released) and it is already the most successful non-English film in the house of the scarlet N, where it has been released dubbed into Hindi, instead of the original Telugu. The propaganda message, the digital outrage and the epic of RRR can only be compared with the battle of changjin lake, the Chinese film produced by its Government for the greater glory of the national army that arrived in Spanish cinemas at the beginning of July.

NT Rama Rao junior, as Komaram Bheem in ‘RRR’.

For many viewers. RRR It will be the first movie they see from Tollywood, a contraction of Tollygunge (the region south of Calcutta, in Bengal, where it is produced) and Hollywood. For years, this industry created more signature products: the mythical Satyajit Ray, director of Apu’s trilogy. In India there is not only Bollywood, although its products have been the most exported and its style, the most imitated even in the West. However, in the last decade, both Tollywood and Kollywood (production filmed in the Tamil language) have gained ground. Its directors no longer need to emigrate north to make a career and fortune, and one of the engines of this change has been the screenwriter, producer and director SS Rajamouli, the person in charge of RRR, that had already premiered blockbusters like Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), and that here dancing and singing has been allowed in the song of the final credits, an anti-colonialist ode accompanied by Soviet imagery.

Publicity for ‘RRR’ at its premiere in India. Instagram of ‘RRR’

The controversy over its historical licenses has accompanied since its premiere RRR, that protected itself against criticism with the initial message, and whose plausibility could be compared to that of a spaghetti western regarding the colonization of North America. The script has erased any reference to Islam as a religion in the former British Asian empire, projecting on Rama (Alluri Sitarama Raju) a semi-divinization and a psychological complexity that ignores Bheem… since they were of very different castes. The religious and social stereotype marks the entire narrative, which in its final sequence does not take Mahatma Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru into account from the list of liberators from the anti-imperialist yoke, and which erases the many Islamic leaders who fought against the English. RRR it’s bad Hindu propaganda, albeit a first-class bombastic show.

