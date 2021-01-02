RRB NTPC Phase-2 Exam 2021: The second phase schedule of Railway Recruitment Board (RRBer) Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Examination (CBT-1) has been released. According to the RRB, the NTPC examination for the second phase will take place between 16 January 2021 and 30 January 2021. About 27 lakh candidates from all over the country will participate in this exam.

As per Railway’s latest notice, link to download travel pass for exam city and date and SC / ST candidates of candidates appearing for RRB NTPC Second Stage Computer Based Examination (CBT-1) Will be activated before

RRB will be able to download the e-call letter / admit card of NTPC phase-2 exam four days before the exam through the link with exam city and date. Candidates appearing in the RRB NTPC Phase-2 examination are being sent the necessary information related to the examination on their registered mobile number and email.

RRB NTPC Phase-2 Exam (CBT-1) Schedule

Remaining candidates will be announced for the next stage exam-

Railway Recruitment Board said that like the first phase, about 27 lakh candidates are expected to participate in the second phase as well. The remaining phase examination schedule will be released for the remaining candidates.

First phase examination to be held from December 28

Let us tell you that for the recruitment of RRB NTPC posts, the first phase of NTPC’s CBT exam started on Monday (28 December 2020). In this phase, a total of 20 times candidates will be selected against the vacancies of NTPC. Since the total vacancies are close to 35000, 700000 candidates will be selected from this CBT exam.

1.25 crore candidates had applied:

In RRB NTPC recruitment, 1.25 crore youth had applied from all over the country, out of which only 23 lakh candidates will take the exam in the first phase. All eligible candidates will be called for CBT at various stages and they will also be informed according to the same schedule. Over 35000 posts are to be filled through NTPC recruitment exam.