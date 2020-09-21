RRB NTPC Application Status 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the application status today. Candidates can check their application stents by visiting all the regional websites of RRB. Apart from this, RRB will also inform all the candidates through SMS and email on their registered mobile number and email.

RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Applications of many candidates rejected due to photo, signature glitch, will not get second chance

Check application states like this

To check RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status, you have to enter your application registration number and date of birth.

How to check RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status

First click on the link of RRB Region

To login, you have to fill the registration number, date of birth, captcha code.

Scrutiny of online application has been completed. By clicking on this link, the candidates can check whether their application has been accepted or rejected. Candidates will be able to check their application status from the respective RRB website from September 21 to September 30.

Railway has said that the link of NTPC application status will be activated on the website of the concerned RRB, by clicking on it, the candidates will be able to get information about the acceptance or rejection of their application. Candidates will be able to check the status by entering their application registration number and date of birth. Candidates whose applications have been rejected will be notified by SMS and email. The link will be active from September 21 to September 30.

The railway has also said that candidates should beware of gangsters who cheat in the name of getting jobs. Railway recruitment will be based solely on CBT and merit. NTPC examination will be done before the examination of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Level-1 (Group D) and Isolated and Ministerial posts. In February 2019, the Railways removed 35,277 vacancies in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) for graduate and undergraduate positions. This includes many posts like Junior Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trainee Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant and Goods Guards. Now almost three months remain in RRB NTPC recruitment exam. In this case, know the special things related to it –

RRB NTPC has two types of vacancy –

The details of the (under-graduate) posts for the 12th pass are as follows:

Total Posts: 10628 (Classification of vacancies according to posts)

Junior Clerk cum Typist, Post: 4,319

Accountant Clerk cum Typist, Post: 760

Junior Time Keeper, Post: 17

Trance Clerk, Post: 592

Commercial cum ticket clerk, post: 4,940

The details of RRB NTPC Graduates Posts are as follows-

Details of graduate posts:

Total Posts: 24,649 (Classification of vacancies according to posts)

Traffic Assistant, Post: 88

Good Guards, Post: 5,748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Post: 5,638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Post: 3,164

Senior Time Keeper, Post: 14

Commercial Apprentice, Post: 259

Station Master, Post: 6,865

Selection Process:

– There will be CBT (CBT 1 and CBT 2) in 2 phases for all the posts followed by skill test.

– Skill Test for Station Master, Traffic Assistant posts will be computer based aptitude test.

– There will be typing skill test for junior clerk cum typist, junior time keeper, accounts clerk cum typist, senior clerk cum typist, junior accounts cum typist, senior type keeper.

– Will be able to enter CBT 2 only, which will pass in CBT 1. Candidates with 20 times the total vacancy will be given admission in CBT 2. The skill test will be of the same candidate who will pass in CBT 2. 8 times the total vacancy will be called for the skill test.

After all, there will be document verification (DV) and medical test. Document verification (DV) and medical test will be the final stages of the selection process.

Final selection- Merit will be based on the steps given above.

Exam pattern

– The CBT of the first phase will be of 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions. There will be 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Maths and Reasoning.

– The second stage CBT exam will be of total 120 marks. In this, 50 marks have been set for General Awareness, 35 for Mathematics and 35 for General Intelligence and Reasoning.

– A total time of 90-90 minutes has been prescribed for both the stages of examination. The maximum limit for disabled candidates will be 120 minutes.

– Multiple choice questions will be asked in the exam and during this period negative marking system will be implemented.

– There will be typing skill test of the candidates applying for the posts of Clerk, Account Assistant, Typist.

– Shortlisted candidates who pass the Computer Best Examination will be called for certificate verification.

– Candidates have to meet the prescribed medical standard as per the posts.

Both CBT exams will have negative marking. One third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.