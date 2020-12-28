RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has given good news to the candidates appearing for NTPC exams. RRB Allahabad (rrbald) has announced to increase the number of vacancies in recruitment under Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) under advertisement number CEN-01/2019.

As per the latest notification of Railway Recruitment Board, Centralized Notification (CEN) No-01/2019 was published on 28-02-2019 to fill various posts of Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC). In this notification, the traffic assistant (Category-8) vacancies for Metro Rail Kolkata have been revised. Earlier the vacancies of this post were 87 which has been increased to 160.

Revised Vacancy Details

Unreserved-65

SC – 24

ST-12

OBC – 43

EWS-16

Exman – 16

Total Vacancies – 160

Railway Recruitment Board has said that in the notification of recruitment advertisement number -CEN-01/2019, no change has been made in the vacancies of other posts.

NTPC 4099 Vacancies in RRB Allahabad:

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 4099 vacancies in NTPC posts in RRB Allahabad. About eight lakh candidates had applied against these vacancies. Nearly 55 thousand candidates can participate in NTPC’s first phase examination (from 28 December 2020 to 13 January 2021).

Phase-I examination starts from December 28-

Let us tell you that for the recruitment of RRB NTPC posts, the first phase of NTPC CBT exam has started from Monday (28 December 2020). In this phase, a total of 20 times candidates will be selected against the vacancies of NTPC. Since the total vacancies are close to 35000, 700,000 candidates will be selected from this examination.

1.25 crore candidates had applied

In RRB NTPC recruitment, 1.25 crore youth had applied from all over the country, out of which only 23 lakh candidates will take the exam in the first phase. All eligible candidates will be called for CBT at various stages and they will also be informed according to the same schedule. Over 35000 posts are to be filled through NTPC recruitment exam.