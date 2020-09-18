RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Over 18 lakh applications made last year in RRB Allahabad for NTPC (Non Technical Popular Category) examination of Railways, applications of 3942 candidates have been rejected for different reasons. RRB Allahabad has canceled applications after scrutiny. Candidates can check the status of their application on the site of RRB Allahabad from 21 September.

RRB Allahabad Chairman RA Jamali said that scrutiny has been done. The candidates were informed once before. Examination exercise has started. So once again the status of their application will be shown to the candidates. According to the chairman, photographs, signatures etc. have been found to be wrong in the applications to be canceled. Canceled applications will not be given a chance to modify.

Let us tell you that the RRB NTPC recruitment exam will start from December 15. NTPC examination will be done before the examination of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Level-1 (Group D) and Isolated and Ministerial posts. In February 2019, the Railways removed 35,277 vacancies in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) for graduate and undergraduate positions. This includes many posts like Junior Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trainee Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant and Goods Guards. Now almost three months remain in RRB NTPC recruitment exam. 1.25 crore students have applied for this examination.