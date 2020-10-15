RRB Ministerial Isolated posts application status 2020: RRB Ministerial and Isolated recruitment application status has been released. Candidates who have applied for ministerial and isolated posts, they can check the application status by 20 October (11.59 pm) by visiting their regional RRB website. The application status link has been activated on the website, by clicking on it, the candidates can check that their application has been accepted or rejected. Candidates can check this by entering the application registration number and date of birth details. Candidates whose applications have been rejected will be informed by SMS and email. The notice states that RRB’s decision regarding application status will be final. RRB will not accept any application in this regard.

Direct link – RRB Application Status

This way check application status

Go to your RRB website.

Click on the link for Checking Application Status CEN-03/2019.

Log in by entering the application ID, date of birth and security code.

Let us tell you that in the month of February-March last year, a total of 1665 vacancies were taken out by the RRB on ministerial and isolated posts. Under this recruitment, Junior Stenographer will be recruited for the posts of Hindi, English, Translator, Cook, Welfare Inspector, Teacher, Law Assistant and others.

RRB NTPC recruitment application status has been released in the month of September. Now his detailed examination schedule is awaited.

Selection Procedure for Ministerial Isolated Posts

The candidates will be selected from single stage CBT (Computer Based Test). There will also be a skill test (steno, translation, teaching skill, performance test etc.) of successful candidates in CBT. After the skill test, there will be document verification and medical examination. The single stage CBT will be given 90 minutes and 100 questions will be asked. The CBT question paper of Junior Stenographer (Hindi and English) will be different from other posts. But this too will be given 90 minutes and 100 questions will be asked. There will be negative marking in the exam. And one third mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 15

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav has said that the detailed schedule of railway recruitment examinations starting from December 15 will be released in the month of October. The schedule and date of the recruitment examination will be fixed soon. These exams will be according to their due date. He made it clear that the candidates preparing for the exam should not have any kind of confusion about the examinations. It is worth noting that RRB NTPC recruitment exam for more than 35000 posts is going to start from December 15. Railway has already announced this. About 1.25 crore youth have applied in this recruitment examination. NTPC will be followed by Railway Group D (Level-1) recruitment examination for more than 1.03 lakh posts.