The year 2021 will prove to be very important for the youth preparing for RRB, IBPS and SSC recruitment examinations. A decision of the Modi government on August 19, 2020 will change the pattern of selection for recruitment in various departments of Railways, Banks and Central Government coming out in 2021. The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct its first Common Eligibility Test (CET) in the year 2021. The NRA will begin by merging the preliminary examinations (prelims) of Railways (RRB), Banking (IBPS) and SSC (SSC). For Railway, Bank and Central Government jobs (Group B and Group C level posts) there will be a single Common Preliminary Recruitment Examination. The NRA will conduct CET for central government government jobs. This will relieve around 25 million candidates from appearing in more than one exam. Other recruitment agencies like SSC, RRB and IBPS will also be included after the first NRA. About 20 agencies of the center conduct recruitment exams which will be merged in a phased manner.

Learn how the NRA will work, how will the selection process of Railway, Bank and SSC recruitment change

– When can the first CET of the NRA (Common Eligibility Test)

The central government has said that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) may conduct the first Common Eligibility Test (CET) from September 2021 to recruit government jobs. Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh gave this information in reply to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

– Twice a year examination:

The NRA will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen candidates for Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts. The NRA will conduct CET twice a year via online.

– NRA will conduct only preliminary exams for RRB, IBPS and SSC

The NRA will begin by merging the preliminary examinations of Railways, Banking and SSC. That is, only preliminary examinations (prelims) of RRBs, IBPS and SSC which conduct recruitment exams will be conducted by the NRA. RRB, IBPS and SSC will handle the recruitment process and the stages of examination after the preliminary examinations.

– Selection process will be easy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that this decision will make the process of recruitment, selection process and placement extremely easy. Candidates, women, disabled people from rural areas had to go for hundreds of kilometers to take the exam for various jobs. The family also used to get upset due to this. Now you will get rid of this problem. Lower class candidates will be particularly benefited. Jitendra Singh informed that first of all, examination centers will be set up in 117 aspirational districts of the country.

– NRA will work as an autonomous organization

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced to conduct a joint eligibility test in the General Budget. He had said that there will be only one online examination for recruitment to non-gazetted government posts and in government banks. The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will function as an autonomous body. The president of this society will be a secretary level officer. Its governing body will include representatives from Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance / Department of Financial Services, SSC, RRB and IBPS. It will be an expert body with state-of-the-art technology.

– NRA to replace recruitment agencies will be big benefit

Relief to poor candidates- Due to the multiple examinations, many poor students were not able to apply for jobs due to fear of paying the candidates frequent exam fees, traveling to and from cities. But now they will not have to fill the form repeatedly for every exam.

Facilitate women – All women candidates and Divyang did not fill the form just because they had to go to another city to take the exam. Security was also a big reason. She will be encouraged again by the new decision because in a few hours, she will be able to come home again after giving exams.

– The burden on agencies will be reduced – Different recruitment examinations are not only the candidates but also the recruitment agencies concerned. Each time they had to make different preparations. Now it will be convenient for them too. One has to conduct the examination once and the result will have to be drawn.

– Benefits to State Governments- The Center will share the results of the examination conducted by the National Recruitment Agency with the State Governments. If the states accept this, then the appointments in the states will also be done by this.

– Will be able to give options of centers – Candidates will soon have the facility of registration and choice of examination centers on a common portal. Centers will be allocated based on availability. Earlier this used to happen but now having a test will benefit more.

Tests of millions simultaneously – The biggest advantage will be that millions of people will be able to take the test simultaneously, for this there will be no need to spend a lot of resources. Spending will also come down considerably and transparency will also remain.

– Everything online

The registration of candidates, issue of roll number and admit card, mark sheet and merit list will be released online. There will be no need for physical verification. This will help prevent rigging.

– 10th-12th and Graduation – Examination will be of three levels

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be of three levels. Candidates will be able to choose the exam according to their qualification. According to the Ministry of Personnel, these three levels of CET have been set for candidates studying up to Graduate, Intermediate and High School. The entire process of applying for the test and getting the admit card will be online. Hopefully, you will be able to choose your exam center.

– No maximum limit to sit in the exam, marks will be valid for three years

No maximum ceiling has been fixed for the candidate in the CET. If a state wants to recruit with the score of CET, then this facility will be made available to them. CET will save both time and money. The CET will be an examination based on multiple choice (multiple choice) questions and its scorecard will be valid for three years.

CET exam will be held in 12 languages

Personnel Secretary C. Chandramouli told that this agency will conduct the examination in 12 languages. The score will be valid for three years. Meanwhile, the candidate will be able to sit in the upcoming exam to improve his score. Examination questions will be taken from a combined question bank.

– An examination for one of a kind posts

The same examination will be conducted for the same type of government posts in different departments. The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will screen candidates for Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts through a shared eligibility test.

Big relief to Group B and C people

The qualifications for the preliminary examination of Group B and C are the same, but due to the different pattern of each board, candidates have to prepare for the exam differently. Having a test will require one type of preparation.

A test plan was successful

The Central Government has also done a test for admission to MBBS in the past. Which has been successful. Whereas before every state used to conduct its examination. Similarly, NTA has formed an agency for conducting competitive examinations. Earlier this work had to be done by CBSE or other agencies.