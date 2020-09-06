According to Railway Recruitment Board, there are vacancies for 35,208 posts in NTPC category. Guard, office clerk, commercial clerk etc. will be recruited in these. Apart from this, 1663 posts are to be recruited for ministerial posts like steno and the like. Apart from this, 1,03,769 vacancies were removed for positions like Trackman, Track Maintainer and Pointsman. However, Railways have received more than 2 crore applications for these posts.

Your questions and their answers

When did registration for RRB NTPC exam start?

Registrations for the RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment exam started from 6 pm on 1 March 2019.

When did the registration process for RRB NTPC end?

Applications for RRB NTPC Recruitment have ended on 31 March 2019 at 11.59 pm. The last date for filling the application fee was 5 April 2019.

Has the RRB NTPC Admit Card for the first stage examination been issued?

No, the admit card is yet to be released for this exam. This admit card will be released on the Railway Recruitment Board website about 10 days before the exam.

Will there be a minus marking in this exam?

Yes, computer based examinations CBT-1 and CBT 2 have a provision for minus marking. On answering wrong, 0.33 marks will be deducted for each unit question. That is, for every three wrong answers, 1 number will be deducted.

Where to know all the updates related to this exam?

You will find every update of this exam on the Railway Recruitment Board website.