Today the teams of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are face to face in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the 9th match of this league, which is being played in Sharjah. The pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have landed. Jaydev Unadkat is beginning the bowling.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has decided to bowl first after winning the toss here. The Royals team entered the match with two changes. Today Ankit Rajput and Jose Butler have got a chance.

KL Rahul said that he is not too upset after losing the toss and his plan will be to score big here like in the previous match. The Punjab team has landed in this match without any change.

Playing xi

Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Tom Karan, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajput

Kings xi pajab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin

Lokesh Rahul, captained by Punjab, suffered a shock defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first match of the season, but made a comeback in the second match and defeated Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore by a big margin of 97 runs.

