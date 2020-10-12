After a resounding win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith said on Sunday that Rahul Tewatia and Ryan Parag batted brilliantly. Rajasthan’s start against Hyderabad was not good in chasing the target of 159 runs and their three wickets were settled cheaply, but Tewatia’s 28-ball four fours and two sixes helped the unbeaten 45 and Ryan’s 26 balls. Rajasthan won the match by five wickets thanks to an unbeaten 42-run innings with two fours and two sixes.

Smith said, “Young batsmen like Teotia and Ryan have performed well. However, Ben Stokes could not walk in this match. Our top four batsmen were also disappointed, but we came to know our strength in the batting order. ” He said, “The balance of the team has been strengthened by Stokes joining the team. He is a great player and plays better under pressure. You also expect him in bowling and fielding and he is an explosive player in our team. ”

The captain said, “I don’t think it was a smooth pitch and the square boundary was too big.” But the way Ryan and Teotia batted was fantastic. I am happy that he came back and contributed to the victory of the team playing good shots. ” On the other hand, Rahul Tewatiya always believed that he could lead his team to victory in the tough matches chasing the target and he did it for the second time in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls as the Royals broke the order of four consecutive defeats by defeating the Sunrisers by five wickets. Tewatia had earlier played a key role in helping the Royals win by hitting five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell against Kings XI Punjab.