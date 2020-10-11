SRH vs RR: The 26th match of this season of IPL is being played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. According to the records, the team of Hyderabad is looking heavy, as they have played 6 matches this season and have won 3 of them. At the same time, Rajasthan’s team’s performance in this season has been disappointing. Rajasthan has played 6 matches so far, in which they have faced 2 wins and 4 defeats. Although today Ben Stokes is associated with Rajasthan team. All eyes are on him as his team is going through a bad phase in this IPL.

Ben stokes will play first match

Ben Stokes, one of the world’s best all-rounders, will play his first match for Rajasthan. Stokes arrived late in the IPL due to his father’s poor health. Under the rules, he had to complete the first 14-day quarantine period. Only then will they take the field against the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Of Playing xi

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Of Playing xi

Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat