RR vs SRH: In the IPL, on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets. This match was exciting till the last over. Rajasthan, chasing a target of 159 runs, needed 8 runs to win in the last over, which the team achieved only on 5 balls. For Rajasthan, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls and Ryan Parag scored an unbeaten 42 off 26 balls to give the team victory.

Sunrisers had given a target of 159 runs

Hyderabad’s David Warner scored 48 runs, Manish Pandey scored 54 runs. Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 22 and Priyam Garg scored 15 runs to help Hyderabad score 158 for 4 in 20 overs.

What a way to win the game. A MAXIMUM by Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals beat SRH by 5 wickets. This has been absolutely phenomenal by Tewatia and Parag.

Rajasthan’s start was bad

Rajasthan started off chasing the target and it was very bad. Playing his first match, Ben Stokes was dismissed for 5 runs. After this, Jos Buttler and Smith were also out. Rajasthan had 3 wickets for 26 runs. Rajasthan’s fourth wicket fell to 63 runs as Robin Uthappa. Samson of Rajasthan was out for 26 runs on 78 runs. Rajasthan had lost 5 wickets for 76 runs. After this, Rahul Tewatia and Ryan Parag not only handled the innings, but also gave them victory.

Rashid-Khalil took 2-2 wickets

Rashid Khan of Hyderabad took 2 wickets for 25 runs in 4 overs. Khalil Ahmed took 2 wickets for 37 runs in 3.5 overs. Although both could not win their team.