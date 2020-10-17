RR vs RCB: In the 33rd match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. At one time Rajasthan had dropped RCB’s three wickets for 102 runs in 13.1 overs. But AB de Villiers won his team by playing amazing innings.

After the dismissal of Kohli, Rajasthan made a strong hold in the match. But de Villiers single-handedly snatched the match from him. After getting such a close defeat, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith is very disappointed. After the match, he said that it is difficult to digest.

Smith said, “Of course it is difficult to digest this defeat. There were de Villiers. We were in the match with those two successive wickets. We could have won the match from there, but it was disappointing. I think it was this slow There was a good score on the wicket. We had put in good pressure, but de Villiers played a special innings to give Bangalore the victory. “

It is worth noting that de Villiers hit three consecutive sixes in the 19th over against Jaydev Unadkat and from here the match slipped from Rajasthan’s hand. About this

Smith said that we wanted to use Jaydev for the big boundary. But obviously the boundaries were not too big for de Villiers.

Let us know that Rajasthan Royals had scored 177 runs in 20 overs before playing in this match. In response, RCB chased down the target by scoring 179 runs at the loss of three wickets in the last over.