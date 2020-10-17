After losing the final over against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said it was difficult to digest. Rajasthan had set a target of 178 runs in front of Bangalore but the team captained by Virat Kohli got it with 2 balls remaining.

At one time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan was in the match but AB de Villiers put an unbeaten 55-run innings in the Bangalore game. In this match, Rajasthan pacer Jaydev Unadkat threw the 19th over of the innings, in which AB de Villiers hit 3 consecutive sixes off the opening balls and stepped towards victory. Smith later explained why Jaydev was given the 19th over.



Thoroughbred batsman AB de Villiers hit the winning six off the fourth ball of the final over of Joffra Archer. With this six, Bangalore won the match by 7 wickets and AB also completed the 37th half-century of his IPL career.

After the match, Smith said, “It is definitely difficult to digest this defeat.” There was AB de Villiers. We were in the match with those two successive wickets. We could have won the match from there but it is disappointing. I think it was a good score on this slow wicket. We had a good pressure, but De Villiers played a special innings to give Bangalore the victory.

AB de Villiers hit three consecutive sixes in the 19th over against Jaydev Unadkat and from here the match slipped from Rajasthan’s hand. Smith said, ‘We wanted to use Jaydev Unadkat for a big boundary. Obviously, the boundaries were not too big for De Villiers.