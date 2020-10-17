RR vs RCB LIVE Score Updates: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Bangalore were defeated by Kings XI Punjab in the last match. Bangalore’s batting went on in this match but the decision to send AB de Villiers down was severely criticized. However, captain Virat Kohli defended the decision after the match.

Washington Sundar or Shivam Dubey will be sent again before de Villiers against Rajasthan, it does not seem that, so once again De Villiers can be seen at number four. Bangalore’s batting is in form, the team did not seem to be going towards a good score in the last match, but only then Chris Maurice proved his usefulness and told how important he can play with the bat as well. He scored an unbeaten 25 off eight balls.

Bangalore bowling however did not work against Punjab. Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal broke their morale in the beginning and later Chris Gayle did not give any chance to the Bangalore bowlers to dominate. Yes, the match certainly went to the last ball of the last over, but it can be called the fault of Punjab batsmen.

By the way, the bowling of Bangalore has also been good. Before the bat, Maurice has shown his brilliance with the ball. At the same time, it will be difficult for the Rajasthan batsmen to handle Yuzvendra Chahal. Sundar and Isuru Udana are also in form. Rajasthan’s team is yet to strike the right balance. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, she looked to win, but lost due to her mistakes.

Starting the innings with Stokes is also not useful for Rajasthan. Stokes had scored 41 against Delhi but could not reach the team’s threshold of victory. The team management will try or change Stokes as an opener – it will be a matter of view in the match.

The batting of Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson is also very important for Rajasthan. Robin Uthappa has not been able to do anything for the team. In the last match, he was on the way to win the team, but left the pitch in the middle and left.

Ryan Parag was run out due to a misunderstanding with Uthappa. Rahul Tewatia can do anything at any time, he has told it in two matches. Therefore Bangalore will not have to take Rajasthan lightly till the end.

In bowling, apart from Jofra Archer, no other bowler has done anything special. Yes, the young Karthik Tyagi has definitely influenced the match and it will be worth seeing how he performs in front of the two legendary batsmen of the world in this match.

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

RCB’s possible playing eleven Devdutt Padikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank McCardey, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Kurain, Ben Stokes.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals– Robin Uthappa, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.