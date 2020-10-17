In the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli named Shahbaz Ahmed when he told about the change in the team after the toss against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli praised this player very much.Kohli had said that this young cricketer is a very good player. The captain particularly praised Ahmed’s fielding. Kohli said that Ahmed is a great fielder. And this 25-year-old cricketer also offered a sample of it.Scorecard

In the last over of Rajasthan’s innings, Steve Smith played a big shot in the off side off Chris Morris. The ball was full outside the off stump and Smith played it over the air. Standing on the deep cover, Ahmed jumped and took a strong catch. He might have come a little earlier, in such a situation that the ball was going over him. Ahmed, with restraint, leaped towards the boundary. He caught the ball with both hands.



Rajasthan captain Smith returned to the pavilion after scoring an innings of 57 off 36 balls. Apart from Smith, Robin Uthappa also played a useful innings for the Royals. Uthappa, who came to play as an opener, scored 41 runs with the help of 7 fours and a six off 21 balls. Apart from this, Butler scored 24 runs. Rajasthan team scored 177 runs in 6 wickets in 20 overs. Chris Morris took four and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets.

How has the domestic performance been

The Bengal left-handed all-rounder has scored 559 runs in 13 First Class matches at an average of 32.88 and scored 272 runs in 16 List A matches. He has scored 158 runs in T20 matches at a strike rate of 128.45. His left-arm spin bowling has taken 37 wickets in First Class cricket, 10 in List A and 15 in T20.