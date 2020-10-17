The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw another thrilling contest. In a fierce battle that lasted over the last over between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli’s men won by 7 wickets. In the last over, Bangalore needed 10 runs to win and on the fourth ball of Joffra Archer, stormy batsman AB de Villiers hit Bangalore for a six. While batting first, Rajasthan scored 177 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. In response, the Bangalore team, chasing a target of 178 runs, won the match by scoring 179 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in 19.4 overs. The scorecard South African batsman scored an unbeaten 55 off just 22 balls, hitting a four and 6 skyscraper sixes. Gurkeerat Singh Mann returned with him unbeaten 19 runs off 17 balls. This is Bangalore’s sixth win in 9 matches and is at number three in the points table with 12 points, while Rajasthan remains at number 7 with a sixth defeat.

Finch returned after a good start

Bangalore started chasing a target of 178 runs, but could not sustain it. Finch looked in rhythm today, he also hit two sixes, but in order to be more aggressive, Shreyas Gopal was caught by Robin Uthappa on the slipper ball. He scored 14 runs in 11 balls.

Virat and Padikkal were outAfter the first wicket fell to a team score of 23 runs, captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who came to batting, took the front and took the team to 100 runs. This dangerous pair was broken by Rahul Teotia. He got opener Devdutt caught out by Ben Stokes. Dev scored 35 runs in 37 balls with the help of two fours. However, in his next over, in the 14th over, Virat, who had a great catch by young fast bowler Karthik Tyagi, was caught at the boundary line by Rahul Tewatia. The captain made 43 from 32 balls with the help of a four and two sixes. After this, AB de Villiers took the front and while stormy batting, along with Gurkirat Singh Mann, gave Bangalore a 7-wicket victory.

The thrill of Rajasthan’s inningsEarlier, the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat, after a good start and a half-century by skipper Steve Smith (57 runs, 36 balls, six fours and a six) scored 177 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Smith came into this match with a new plan and the new pair for the opening of the innings, which gave the team a good start.

Uthappa gave a good startRajasthan launched the new pair of Robin Uthappa (41 off 22 balls, seven fours and a six) and Ben Stokes to open the innings. The team started well and lost their first wicket after the innings was completed by 50 runs. Uthappa was in good touch, scoring 16 runs off Washington Sundar in the third over. He also completed 4500 runs in IPL during this period.

Chahal took two wickets in an overHe hit Isuru Udana on the last ball of the fourth over to hit the first six of the innings, adding 17 runs to the team’s score from this over. Rajasthan Royals got the first blow as Ben Stokes (15 runs) in 5.4 overs, then the score was 50 runs. Morris made RCB their first success by breaking the first wicket partnership. With this, he scored 52 runs for one wicket in the powerplay. The second six of the innings was hit by Sanju Samson (09), although he could not stay at the crease for much longer. Chahal’s first over was a great one for RCB, in which the bowler took wickets on consecutive balls of Uthappa and Samson, which now reduced Rajasthan Royals to 69 for three in eight overs.

Smith’s captaincy inningsNow Captain Smith and Butler were at the crease. By ten overs, the team had scored 80 runs for three wickets and completed a century of runs in the 13th over. Both players were in good rhythm, both sharing a 58-ball 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Morris ended the partnership with Butler at pavilion. Smith completed his half-century in 30 balls with five fours and a six.

4 wickets to MorrisHe first added 58 runs for the fourth wicket with Jose Butler and then Rahul Tewatia (19 not out) added 46 runs for the fifth wicket. Chris Morris was the most successful bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), taking four wickets for 26 runs in four overs while Yuzvendra Chahal got two wickets in the same over.