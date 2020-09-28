RR vs KXIP: The 9th match of IPL 2020 saw an amazing sight in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. In this match, Punjab scored 223 runs in 20 overs, playing first. In response, Rajasthan chased the target three balls ago.

However, the most spectacular moment of the match was the 8th over of Rajasthan’s innings. In this over, Sanju Samson shot for sixes off the ball of Ravi Bishnoi. The ball had reached the boundary that Nicholas Pooran dived like Superman and converted the six into two runs.

Nicholas Puran surprised everyone with his charismatic fielding. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also reacted to this amazing fielding of Puran. Sachin said about this fielding of Puran that I have not seen the best in my life.

Sachin tweeted in praise of Puran and said, “I have never seen the best in my life. Completely incredible.”

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible !! ????# IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

This fantastic fielding of Puran was praised by all the players on the field. Sanju Samson Pooran, who shot at the same, was surprised by this effort. Prior to this, Puran had also shown up in batting. He scored 25 not out in just eight balls with the help of three sixes and brought the team’s score to 220. However, Puran’s batting and superb fielding also could not win his team victory and Rajasthan chased the biggest run in IPL history.