RR vs KXIP LIVE Score Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: In IPL-13, Kings XI Punjab will face Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. Punjab had defeated RCB in their last match. Both the team’s batting to bowling went on against Bangalore. Punjab’s bowling has been good in both matches so far. Mohammed Shami has led the team well in fast bowling. Here, Sheldon Cottrell supported him well in both matches. In the spin, Ravi Bishnoi is seen making new stars of the team. Now it has to be seen what changes the team of Punjab make in the playing eleven against Rajasthan.

If the last match of Rajasthan is seen, then the bat of Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith spoke fiercely. Rajasthan will have to be cautious in the face of balanced bowling attack of Punjab. There is concern for the team in bowling too. Except Archer, no other bowler was effective in the first match. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for this match to start.

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Sharjhan Cricket Stadium. However, players will have to face severe heat. Looking at the pitch, the batsmen can get help here. In such a situation, a high scoring match can be seen.

Rajasthan Royals Team: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Kurain.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Wijolen , Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brarar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, Jimmy Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh.

Kings XI Punjab likely playing XI

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.