RR vs KXIP: England’s explosive wicketkeeper batsman Jose Butler will play his first match of IPL 2020 today. Butler was unable to participate in Rajasthan’s first match against Chennai due to the quarantine rule. But today his return in the match against Kings XI Punjab is certain. Butler is also very excited about his first match of IPL 2020.

If Butler is part of the playing eleven in the match against Punjab today, David Miller will have to sit on the bench. According to the information so far, Jose Butler will be part of the final eleven in this match against Punjab. In such a situation, Butler will replace Miller in the team. After Butler’s return, Steve Smith, Joffra Archer and Tom Curran will be the other foreign players in the team.

Prior to tomorrow’s match against Punjab, Butler said, ‘I am excited to play my first match. It was great to practice with the rest of the team’s players. The team is very positive, so I am eager to get into the field.

After the net session at the ground of Sharjhan, Butler said that after winning the first match, the confidence of the team has increased a lot. The practice was excellent and we are enjoying each other. A very competitive match is expected against Kings XI Punjab.

The wicketkeeper batsman further said that KL Rahul had played an extraordinary innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Like every time, this time also his wicket will be very important. I think tomorrow we will see another match with a big score due to small ground and dew.

For your information, let us know that Rajasthan Royals have played a match so far this season, in which they defeated Chennai Super Kings. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson had scored half-centuries in this match for Rajasthan. At the same time, Kings XI Punjab have played two matches this season. In these, he has won in one match and lost in one match.