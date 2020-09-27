In the 9th match of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a record win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). While Punjab batting first scored 223 runs, it seemed that the target of 224 runs would not be less than a mountain. But first Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls), Sanju Samson (85 runs from 42 balls) and finally Rahul Tewatia (53 runs from 31 balls) got such a stormy batting that this mountain also proved to be dwarf. This is the biggest win chasing any goal.The Rajasthan team started off chasing a big target did not start as expected. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, who was playing the first match, was caught by Sarfaraz off Sheldon Cottrell after scoring just 4 runs. His score fell to a team score of 19 runs. After this, captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson took the front and led the innings.

Smith-Sanju’s stormy batting

The pair of Smith and Sanju targeted from Shami to Sheldon Cottrell and shared a stormy 81 runs for the second wicket. Sanju Samson had 40 runs in 20 balls and Smith had 38 runs in the same number of balls. Smith completed his fifty off 26 balls with a single off Jimmy Neesham on the fourth ball of the 9th over, but was caught out by Shami in the wake of a big shot from the last ball of the same over. The team scores 100 runs for two wickets.

Sanju Samson completed Fifty in 27 balls

Samson took over after Smith was dismissed. Like the previous match, he was seen blowing sixes on sixes here. After completing his half-century in 27 balls, he tried to give more momentum to the team’s score. He was successful too, but missed Shami’s ball and KL Rahul completed the rest. He was dismissed for 85 runs in 42 balls with 7 sixes and 4 fours.

Thrill of punjab’s innings

Mayank Agarwal’s (106) stormy century and a big 183-run partnership for his first wicket with captain KL Rahul helped Kings XI Punjab score 223 for 2 against Rajasthan Royals. These two batsmen of Karnataka came to dominate when Kings XI were invited to bat. Agarwal was in the mood to play big shots from the beginning. He scored 106 off 50 balls, which included ten fours and seven sixes. Rahul, who hit a century in the last match, faced 54 balls and hit seven fours and a six in his 69-run innings.

Rahul and Mayank’s Dhansu batting in Powerplay

Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 25 off eight balls. Sharjah’s pitch was considered favorable for the batsmen from the beginning. Aggarwal and Rahul took full advantage of this and played the third largest partnership for the first wicket in the IPL. Both of them added 60 runs in the powerplay. This was when Jaydev Unadkat gave three in the first over of the powerplay and Jofra Archer only two in the final over, but in the meantime, Agarwal hit sixes on Ankit Rajput and Unadkat, while Archer, who held the ball in the fourth over, continued Welcomed by three squares.

Fifty in 19 balls then completed century in 45 balls

Rajput also took 17 runs in his second over. Aggarwal was replaying 89 innings played against Delhi Capitals. Both his sixes in the first over off leg-spinner Rahul Teotia were visible. He completed 50 runs off just 26 balls, hitting the second leg spinner Shreyas Gopal for a six. However, Agarwal scored the next 50 runs off just 19 balls and completed a hundred off 45 balls to become the second Indian batsman to score the fastest century in the IPL after Yusuf Pathan (37 balls).

KL Rahul is no less

Agarwal caught Tom Karan off midwicket after scoring his first century in the IPL. Rahul also returned to the pavilion in Rajput’s next over. Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 132 in the last match, did not look as flowy as in his previous innings but he supported Agarwal well and completed his half-century in 35 balls. In the last overs, Puran gave a good example of his skill of playing long shots. He hit two sixes of his trunk against Archer, who conceded 46 runs in four overs. Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten on 13 runs.