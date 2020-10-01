Dubai: In the 12th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. Kolkata team owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was present in the stadium to encourage the team. Fans saw Shahrukh on TV after a long time. Shahrukh along with his son Aryan and wife Gauri Khan were also present in the stadium.

Shahrukh was seen wearing a mask on his face. After the victory of the team, he also expressed his happiness by tweeting. Reacting to a tweet by former veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, he said that the performance of the young players of the team was a delight. Love to everyone on the team.

Kolkata, batting first after losing the toss, scored 174 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. In response, Rajasthan’s team could only manage 137 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the scheduled overs.

Rajasthan started off chasing the target and it was very bad. On the final ball of the second over, inform batsman Steam Smith went on to score just 03 runs. Smith was hunted by Pat Cummins.

After Smith, information batsman Sanju Samson also returned to the pavilion after scoring just 08 runs on 30 runs. Samson was shown the path of the pavilion by young fast bowler Shivam Mavi. Rajasthan could not recover from these initial setbacks and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Robin Uthappa 02, Ryan Parag 01 and the hero of last match Rahul Tewatia were out for 14 runs. At one time Rajasthan lost their five wickets for just 42 runs.

But after this, bowling all-rounder Tom Curran took one end. Karron scored an unbeaten 54 runs in 36 balls. This is Karran’s first half-century in the IPL. In his half-century innings, Karran hit two fours and three sixes. Interestingly, Karan was the only batsman to put a fifty in this match. However, he could not even bring his team closer to victory. In front of Kolkata’s deadly bowling, 8 batsmen of Rajasthan could not even touch the double figures.

All his bowlers performed well for Kolkata. However, Sunil Naren proved to be quite expensive. Naren took one wicket for 40 runs in four overs. At the same time, Pat Cummins took one wicket for 13 runs in three overs. Apart from this, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakraborty got two successes.

RR vs KKR: After the defeat, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith said – The batsman could not adapt himself to the wicket