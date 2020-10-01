The 12th match of IPL 2020 was held in Dubai between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. In this match, Knight Riders defeated the Royals by 37 runs. Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar tweeted about the match and Shah Rukh Khan reacted to it.

Sachin tweeted, “Shubman Gill played some good shots, after Andre Russell, Eoin Morgen’s good finishing made Kolkata Knight Riders score well.” Also, bowling performed well. The team showed good balance and Nagerkoti caught a great catch.

In response to Sachin’s tweet, Kolkata Knight Riders owner and film actor Shah Rukh Khan responded. Shahrukh wrote, “Now if I say anything about KKR, then it will not make any sense. The Great Man has spoken. All the youngsters on the team were happy to see it happening and counted. Lots of love from me all. ”

Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’ https://t.co/T8irMiHJi8 – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2020

Kolkata, batting first after losing the toss in the match, scored 174 runs, losing six wickets in 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan’s team could score only 137 runs after losing 9 wickets. Shubman Gill scored 47 off 34 balls for KKR. Aggressive batsman Andre Russell scored 24 off 14 balls, Eoin Morgan scored 34 runs off 23 balls. At the same time, the trio of Teeme’s young bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakraborty took two wickets each.

If the Rajasthan Royals team came out to play, no big partnership could be formed for them. Captain Steve Smith was dismissed for 3 runs in the second over. Opener Jose Butler could score only 21 runs. Rahul Tewatia, who performed well against Punjab, could not walk in this match. He returned to the pavilion after scoring 14 runs in 10 balls and the team could reach only 137 runs.

