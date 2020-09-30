RR vs KKR: In the 13th match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals Dinesh’s team is facing Kolkata Knight Riders. In this match, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl first. In such a situation, Kolkata scored 174 runs in the first 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. During the Kolkata innings, Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan was seen using saliva on the ball, the video of which is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Significantly, in view of the corona epidemic, the BCCI has banned the use of saliva on the ball in the IPL as well. But in the 12th match of the season, Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals was seen salivating against the ball against Kolkata.

In fact, in the fifth over of Kolkata’s innings, Robin Uthappa, off Jaydev Unadkat, gave up a simple catch of Sunil Narine. After leaving the catch, Uthappa was seen salivating at the ball. However, the umpires did not pay attention to this episode during the match and for this reason the ball was not even sanitized. However, now Uthappa can be fined after its video goes viral.

Explain that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva on the ball due to Corona epidemic. For this reason, BCCI also banned the use of saliva in the IPL. However, players may use sweat instead of saliva.