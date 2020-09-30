It was the last time in 2015 before the two-year ban when Rajasthan Royals (RR) won their three matches of the season. The team has won its first two matches this year. It also included record runchase against Kings XI Punjab. The team is in tremendous form. He now faces Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rajasthan have decided to win the toss against Kolkata.

Scorecard

Watch – The clash between Rajasthan and Kolkata, see the live commentary of the match here

Pan

There have been a total of 21 matches between the two teams so far. Both have won 10–10 matches. One match did not yield results. However, KKR is ahead when it comes to the recent form. Kolkata has won four of the last five matches. In 2015, Rajasthan won a match. At the same time, the second match could not be completed. After this, the team was banned for two years. In 2018, Kolkata won all the three matches, while in 2019, both teams won one match each.

The team batting first is in advantage

So far this season 5 matches have been played at Dubai International Stadium. Only the team batting first in five matches has won. The match for Delhi-Punjab and Bengaluru-Mumbai was decided in the Super Over, but in both matches, only the team batting first won.

Possible XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Teotia, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Karan, Joffra Archer, Ankit Rajput, Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (captain / wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty