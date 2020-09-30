In the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a 37-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first in the match, KKR scored 174 for 6 wickets. In response, the Royals could only manage 137 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. This is KKR’s second win, while Rajasthan have got their first defeat in the tournament. Tom Karan made an unbeaten 54 from just 36 balls for Rajasthan, but it was not enough to win the team.





Captain Steve Smith could not do amazing

The Rajasthan team did not have a good start to chase the target of 175 on the big ground. His first blow was given by Million Baby Pat Cummins. Cummins caught captain Steve Smith (3) behind his wicket at the hands of his captain Dinesh Karthik.

4 batsmen out in 12 runs, Mavi and Nagerkoti dominated

An unmatched in-form Sanju Samson was expected to score big, but Shivam Mavi was caught by Sunil Narine for just 8 runs and broke the dream of Rajasthan fans. Shivam then gave a big blow to Jos Buttler (16 balls, 21 runs). After this, Kamlesh Nagerkoti put Robin Uthappa (2) and Ryan Parag (1) to 4 for 42, walking in the same over.

Rahul Tewatia could not bring storm, Varun did all the work

After Shivam Mavi and Nagerkoti, leg-spinner Varun Chakraborty rotated in such a way that in the previous match, storm-takers Rahul Teotia (14) and Jofra Archer (6) returned to rest Pavilion. Now KKR was overshadowed and Rajasthan had been targeted to reduce the margin of defeat only.



Archer named the fastest ball of the tournament

With the help of Jofra Archer’s superb bowling, Rajasthan Royals stopped Rajasthan Royals for 174 runs on 6 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Archer put the first over of the match very aggressive. Gill did not let the wicket fall in him while playing fine. However, the same run was scored in this over. Archer took two wickets for 18 runs and bowled the fastest ball of the tournament (152.1 kmph).

Jofra Archer

Archer justified the fielding decision by winning the toss by dismissing in-form opener Shubman Gill (47 off 34 balls) and captain Dinesh Karthik (one). Gill was steadily heading towards his second half-century but Archer returned in the 12th over to dismiss him. In the next over, Archer sent Karthik to the pavilion. Karthik, who dodges his beautiful eaveswinger, gives easy catch to Jos Buttler.

Russell hit 3 sixes, but Rajput did the trick

Aggressive batsman Andre Russell was also unable to survive. Russell was eventually sent up to number five in the batting order. He started well and put 3 big sixes one after the other. But he kept walking by scoring 24 runs off 14 balls and was caught by Jaydev Unadkat by Ankit Rajput.

Morgan scored 34 runs

KKR lost four wickets within 33 runs. As KKR landed with one extra bowler, Morgan’s overall responsibility for scoring runs came on him. England’s World Cup winning captain Ian Morgan remained in the end with 34 off 23 balls.