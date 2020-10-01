Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders may have beaten the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday to register their second win but team captain Dinesh Karthik has said that there is scope for improvement in the team’s performance.

After the match, Karthik said, “I wouldn’t call it perfect. There are many places where we need to improve. It was a great match. Many things gave me satisfaction.” Karthik also praised the young players of the team. He said, “I liked the way Shubman Gill started. I’m happy with the way Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan played. The good thing was that the young players were going for the catch, no matter how much. Why not be too high. It is quite special. It was fantastic for him to come here and play his game. “

In this 12th match of the IPL played in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 174 runs, losing six wickets in 20 overs, batting first. In response, the Rajasthan Royals team could only manage 137 runs after losing 9 wickets and Rajasthan lost the match by 37 runs.

Both Kolkata’s batting and bowling performed well. Batting on behalf of the team, Shubman Gill scored an innings of 47 runs off 34 balls. While the aggressive batsman Andre Russell scored 24 off 14 balls, Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten after scoring 34 off 23 balls, while the trio of the bowling team performed well. Team bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakraborty took two wickets each and ensured the defeat of Rajasthan Royals.

All-rounder Tom Curran performed well for Rajasthan Royals. Karron scored an unbeaten 54 runs in 36 balls. Apart from Karran, no other batsman could perform well. The 8 Royals batsmen could not even touch the figure of ten.

