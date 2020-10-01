Dubai: Desperate after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders after a miraculous win in the last match, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said that his batsmen could not adapt to the wicket and made a mistake in gauging the size of the ground. In their last two matches, the Royals, who scored over 200 in Sharjah, could only manage 137 for nine, chasing a target of 175 runs.

After the defeat, Smith said, “It happens in T20 cricket. We lost many wickets in the beginning and many of our batsmen felt that they are still playing in Sharjah. This ground was very big and did not hit many fours and sixes. “He said,” We could not adapt to the wicket and made a mistake in estimating the size of the field. “

At the same time, apart from taking two important wickets, young bowler Kamlesh Nagerkoti, who took two catches, said that he focused on implementing his strategy. He said, “It was important to take wickets and since we were under pressure, I just followed my strategy.”

Nagerkoti said, “I want to thank my family and support staff. Apart from him, Dravid will also thank Sir (Rahul Dravid) and Abhishek Bhaiya (Sharma). It is a great experience. I am learning a lot from Pat Cummins and try to follow that in the match.

