Dubai: After Shubman Gill’s batting, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on Wednesday in a one-sided match of the Indian Premier League, thanks to the brilliant performance of the trio of young bowlers. Batting first, KKR made 174 for six with the help of Gill’s 47 runs. In response, the Royals team could only manage 137 runs for nine wickets.

In the troubled times, all eyes were on Rahul Tewatiya, who performed a miracle with the bat against Kings XI Punjab in the last match but could not repeat his performance. Tom Curren remained unbeaten on 54 off 36 balls with two fours and three sixes. . Young Indian bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakraborty took two wickets each for KKR.

No major partnership could be formed for the Royals and their start was also very bad. In the second over, IPL’s most expensive foreign player Pat Cummins sent captain Steve Smith (three) to the pavilion. Mavi gave the Royals the strongest blow by taking the wicket of Sanju Samson in excellent form on the very first ball of the fifth over.

Opener Jose Butler (21) became Mavi’s second victim. Robin Uthappa’s poor form continued, scoring two runs and catching Mavi off the ball of Nagerkoti. At the same time, Ryan Parag (1) failed for the second consecutive time, whose catch was caught by Gill on the ball of Nagerkoti.

Even Teotia could not score more runs

Tewatiya, who hit five sixes in an over against Punjab, had his eye on everyone and also hit his Nagarkoti for a six but was bowled by Varun Chakraborty for 14 from 10 balls. Varun made Jofra Archer the second victim. Expecting a miracle from the tail batsmen was meaningless.

Archer bowled brilliantly

Earlier, for the Royals, Archer took two wickets for 18 runs and bowled the fastest ball of the tournament (152.1 kmph). He proved his fielding decision by winning the toss by dismissing in-form opener Shubman Gill (47 off 34 balls) and captain Dinesh Karthik (one). Aggressive batsman Andre Russell also failed to score 24 runs off 14 balls. England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan scored to the end after scoring 34 off 23 balls.

Archer put the first over of the match very aggressive. Gill did not let the wickets fall while playing it, although in this over, only one run scored. Gill was steadily heading towards the second half-century but Archer came out in the 12th over to dismiss him. In the next over, Archer sent Karthik to the pavilion. Karthik, who dodged his beautiful eaveswinger, gave an easy catch to Jos Buttler.

Russell was eventually sent up to number five in the batting order, who was dismissed for playing a big shot off Ankit Rajput. KKR lost four wickets within 33 runs. Since KKR had landed with one extra bowler, Morgan had the entire responsibility of scoring runs.

Also read-

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR: Kolkata register second win of the season, beating Rajasthan by 37 runs

RR vs KKR: Rajasthan’s Robin Uthappa seen salivating on the ball despite the ban, watch video