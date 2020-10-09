The 23rd match of the EPL is being played today between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. So far Delhi has performed brilliantly in this tournament. He has won 4 out of 5 matches, while the Rajasthan Royals team faltered after a good start in the tournament. The Royals have lost three consecutive matches after winning the first two matches. In the match, Rajasthan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Toss time

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss on Friday and invited Delhi Capitals to bat in the Indian Premier League match. Rajasthan Royals have made two changes in the playing XI. Varun Aaron and Andrew Tye are replaced by Ankit Rajput and Tom Karan. Tye is making a debut for Rajasthan. Delhi Capitals have not made any changes.

Playing xi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler (W), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Teotia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmeyer, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Harshal Patel

Face to face

Total Matches 20

Rajasthan won 11

Delhi won 9

Uncorrupted

Best performer

Batting: RR- Sanju Samson (5 matches, 171 runs), DC- Shreyas Iyer (5 matches, 181 runs)

Boling: RR- Jofra Archer (5 matches, 5 wickets), DC – Kagiso Rabada (5 matches, 12 wickets)

Rajasthan Royals have won two matches here

Rajasthan Royals did well by winning their first two matches in IPL-13, but after that they lost the way. He has slipped to seventh place in the points table after losing the next three consecutive matches. The team has also failed to find its best playing XI so far. Today, in the Sharjah ground, they face the Delhi Capitals team who are second in the points table with four wins from five matches.

Stokes won’t get along

It suffered defeats on relatively larger grounds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. On the other hand, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi have done well in all three departments and won four out of five matches. Rajasthan is yet to find its best XI. With Ben Stokes returning, his hopes are set, but he is in Quarantine till October 11 so will not be able to play in today’s match.

Capitals have power

On the other hand, the team of Delhi Capitals is one of the strongest teams of the current season. Captain Shreyas Iyer is in excellent form, while openers Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have also done well. Marcus Stoinis has scored two emphatic fifties. In bowling, Kagiso Rabada has taken 12 wickets so far and is currently at number one in the list of the highest wicket-takers.