The team of Delhi Capitals, which has caught the rhythm of this tournament, has registered its 5th victory in the tournament by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. Delhi team has lost only one match after playing six matches and now it has again reached the top in the table with 10 points. On the other hand, this is the fourth consecutive defeat of the Rajasthan Royals team. In this match, Delhi had challenged the Royals by 185 runs, which was considered easy on the ground of Sharjah, but the Delhi bowlers did not let them overcome this challenge from the beginning. The entire team of Royals was reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs here.

Royals still lose the challenge of 185 in Shahjah

Over 200 runs were scored in the first innings on the ground of Sharjah so far this season from the IPL. On some occasions, the chasing team did it easily. But in this match, after batting the Delhi team faltered, it was 16 runs behind the figures by 200 runs. It seemed that the Royals team would easily achieve the target here. But even after 3 consecutive defeats, she could not change her luck and lost the fourth match.

Thrill of delhi innings

Earlier, after losing the toss, Delhi Capitals were first invited to bat. Delhi started poorly and Shikhar Dhawan (5) became the first victim of Jofra Archer. After this, captain Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw tried to bring the innings back on track. When Delhi’s innings was seen going on the right track, Joffra made Prithvi Shaw (19) his second victim.

Captain Iyer run out, Delhi on the back foot

Right now, Delhi was recovering from the shock of Prithvi Shaw that Yashaswi Jaiswal’s straight throw ended his innings in an effort to steal a run by captain Shreyas Iyer (22). Iyer was out for 22 off 18 balls, including 5 fours.

Stoinis Hatmayer gave power to Delhi

The Delhi team could not save their wickets on this small ground. After the dismissals of Saw and Iyer, the process of falling wickets did not stop. Meanwhile, first Marcus Stoinis and then Shimron Hatmayer continued their efforts to keep the innings on track. Stoinis scored 39 runs in 30 balls with the help of 4 sixes. When Stoinis was out, Shimron Hatmayer continued to show runs. He scored a blistering 45-run knock in just 24 balls, which included 1 four and 5 sixes.

Akshar’s short innings gave Delhi strength

Hatmaier was also dismissed by the final overs of the innings, but here Akshar Patel played a small but useful innings and brought Delhi’s score to 180. Akshar scored a useful 17 runs in 8 balls with the help of 2 fours and 1 six, on which Delhi set a target of 185 runs in front of the Royals.