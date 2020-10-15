RR vs DC: The 30th match of IPL 2020 was played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In this match, Delhi defeated Rajasthan by 13 runs. Rajasthan captain Steve Smith is very disappointed with this defeat. After the match, he said that we had made a great comeback in the match, but we could not end it properly.

After the match, Smith said, “This defeat against Delhi is very disappointing. We started well on this slow Dubai pitch. Stokes and Jose Butler gave us a great start, but after that we lost wickets continuously. Samson and There was a good partnership between Stokes, but he could not take it further. The batsmen need to focus on playing big innings. “

The Rajasthan Royals captain further said that we need to improve our batting. We are also constantly trying, but this is not happening. We did well in bowling and stopped Delhi for 161 runs. But we could not redeem the good start properly.

Significantly, Delhi Capitals, batting first in this match, scored 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. At the same time, Rajasthan’s team could only manage 148 runs at the loss of eight wickets in the scheduled overs. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan scored 57 off 33 balls and Shreyas Iyer scored 53 runs in 43 balls.