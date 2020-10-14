RR vs DC: The 30th match of IPL 2020 is being played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In this match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat first. However, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bat first did not prove to be right, as opener Prithvi Shaw was bowled out by Joffra Archer on the very first ball of the match. Archer danced to Bihu after dismissing Shaw.

Actually, the very first ball of this match, Archer threw these swings and Shaw was bowled out in the direction of playing the shot in front. However, the ball hit the wicket after Shaw took the edge of the bat. In this way, Archer was seen doing a Bihu dance of Assam after Shaw was dismissed on the golden duck. The video of Archer’s dance is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Earlier in this season, Archer has dismissed Prithvi Shaw. Actually, these two teams are face to face for the second time this season. Earlier on 09 October, the match was played between the two teams in Sharjhan, which Delhi won by 46 runs. In that match too, Archer sent Shaw to the pavilion.

It is worth mentioning that earlier Rajasthan Royals had won against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. In this match, Ryan Parag of Assam played a match-winning innings for Rajasthan. Winning shot was also shot from the pollen bat itself. Parag did a Bihu dance on the field after winning his team’s losing game against Hyderabad.