CSK vs RR IPL 2020: The fourth match of the 13th season of IPL will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Chennai, who beat Mumbai Indians in the first match, would like to win the second match in a row, the same Rajasthan Royals, playing the first, would like to start the season with a win.

Rajasthan Royals will miss Jose Butler and Ben Stokes in the first match. In such a situation, it will be very difficult for Rajasthan Royals to overcome Chennai Super Kings in their first match of Indian Premier League on Tuesday. There is good news for Rajasthan Royals that their captain Steve Smith is seen playing in the first match.

Jose Butler will also be out of the first match as he has come separately with his family and will have to stay in Dubai for 36 hours in compulsory segregation. The previous runners-up Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match. The three-time winner will have the upper hand against the Royals as the Royals do not have Stokes and opener Butler is also out of the first match.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, David Miller, Ryan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Akash Singh.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings- Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karran, Lungi Nagidi, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla.