Rajasthan Royals will miss Jose Butler and Ben Stokes in the first match. In such a situation, it will be very difficult for Rajasthan Royals to overcome Chennai Super Kings in their first match of Indian Premier League on Tuesday. There is good news for Rajasthan Royals that their captain Steve Smith is seen playing in the first match.

Jose Butler will also be out of the first match as he has come separately with his family and will have to stay in Dubai for 36 hours in compulsory segregation. The previous runners-up Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match. The three-time winner will have the upper hand against the Royals as the Royals do not have Stokes and opener Butler is also out of the first match.

Stokes is in New Zealand to care for his cancer-stricken father. His absence in the first phase of the league has upset the balance of the team. The performance of the Royals is largely on foreign players. In bowling, Jofra Archer of England and Andrew Tye of Australia will be responsible, while the responsibility of scoring runs will be on David Miller of South Africa. The Indian players of the Royals have not been able to perform consistently.

Rajasthan Royals star players Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron have failed to live up to the expectations. On the other hand, Chennai is upbeat due to the spectacular performance in the first match. Sam Karan did not let the lack of Dwayne Bravo, who will be out for a few more matches due to injury, perform brilliantly.

Although Murali Vijay and Shane Watson disappointed in the first match, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessi performed as expected. In the absence of Harbhajan Singh, IPL successful bowler Piyush Chawla has vindicated Chennai’s decision to buy him.

