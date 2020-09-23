IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: In the fourth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. Rajasthan had scored 216 runs in 20 overs thanks to Steve Smith and Sanju Samson’s half-centuries. In response, the team of Chennai Super Kings could only score 200 runs in the scheduled overs.

In this match, Chennai captain MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 29 off 17 balls and in this innings he also hit a hat-trick of sixes. Although Dhoni batted very slow in the beginning, but in the last over, he hit 3 consecutive sixes off 3 balls against Tom Curran in the last over. One of these sixes was hit by Dhoni so long that the ball fell on the road. A fan got this ball on the road and kept the ball with him.

He’s one lucky man. Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.# Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Significantly, MS Dhoni came to bat at number seven in this match. Even before today, he sent Sam Karran and Kedar Jadhav to bat. However, he hit three sixes in the final over, but by then it was too late.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is very disappointed with this defeat. However, he attributed the victory to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. Dhoni said after the match, “We needed a good start to beat the target of 217 which did not happen. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson batted brilliantly. Rajasthan need to give credit to their bowlers. After the first play, you know what length to bowl, their spinners bowled brilliantly. At the same time, our spinners did not bowl at the right place. If we had stopped them for 200 runs, it would have been a good match. Happen.”

Thala further said that I have not batted for a long time. The 14 days of quarantine was not helpful to us. I wanted to try many things, I wanted to give a chance to Sam Curran. Today also got a chance to try many things. Faf du Plessis batted brilliantly.