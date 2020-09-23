The former champions Rajasthan Royals made their debut in the 13th season of IPL and defeated Chennai Super Kings, the team of veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their first match. In the match played in Sharjah on Tuesday night, Rajasthan scored 216 for 7 thanks to the brilliant innings of captain Steve Smith (69) and wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson (74), after which Chennai team was able to score 200 runs for 6 wickets. Samson hit 9 sixes in this match, after which the trollers targeted Team India’s young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Batting at number three, Samson played a stormy innings of 74 off 32 balls. He hit only 1 four and hit 9 sixes in this innings. Smith scored 69 runs off 47 balls with 4 fours, 4 sixes. Smith and Samson formed a century partnership.



After this, some users started trolling Pant on Twitter. Some said that BCCI preferred Pant over Samson, but he was more talented.

Samson from Kerala has played 4 T20 internationals in his international career so far, scoring a total of 35 runs. At the same time, Pant has played 13 Tests, 16 ODIs and 27 T20 Internationals so far. He has scored a total of 814 Tests, 374 ODIs and 410 runs in T20 Internationals.