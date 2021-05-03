The Russian Premier League (RPL) together with the Russian Football Union (RFU) will conduct an audit after the appeal of Lokomotiv. This was reported by Match TV with reference to the RPL press service.

On Monday, May 3, the railway workers turned to the football authorities because of the violations committed by the host side in relation to the fans who came to St. Petersburg. Lokomotiv fans arrived for the RPL round 28 game against Zenit.

Among the violations mentioned in Lokomotiv’s statement are the insufficient number of tickets allocated for the guest sector, as well as the forced removal of Muscovites’ fans to the city center after the game.

On Sunday, May 2, Zenit won the Russian championship ahead of schedule. Petersburgers at home with a score of 6: 1 defeated Lokomotiv and two rounds before the end of the tournament became unattainable for the railroad workers. This is the third championship title in a row for Zenit.