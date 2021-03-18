The Ural footballer Igor Kalinin spoke about his desire to use physical force against the Match TV journalist Alexander Netsenko. It is reported by “Sport-Express”.

The player noted that the correspondent showed disrespect. “If we were in the yard, I would give him in the face, that is, in the face. But we must pay tribute, he approached, apologized, the conflict was closed, ”said Kalinin.

The incident between Netsenko and Kalinin took place during a break in the 23rd round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) match between Ural and Spartak. The correspondent suggested that the forward of Muscovites Quincy Promes “twisted the defender’s vertebrae”, which caused bewilderment of the interviewee. After that, it seemed to the player that the journalist was laughing, which made the player lose his composure and left, ending the conversation.

The meeting between Spartak and Ural ended with a score of 5: 1 in favor of the Muscovites. Kalinin spent all 90 minutes on the field.

This season, the defender has played 16 games in the RPL. Kalinin chalked up one goal scored.