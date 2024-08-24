Fakel beat Orenburg 1-0 in RPL match

Fakel beat Orenburg in the sixth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The meeting took place in Voronezh and ended with a score of 1:0. The only goal was scored by striker Nikolai Giorgobiani.

“Fakel” remains one of the outsiders of the championship. Thanks to the first victory of the season, the Voronezh club scored four points and rose from 16th to 14th place. “Orenburg” has five points and is in 11th place.

In the next round, Fakel will play away against Rostov. Orenburg will host Moscow Dynamo. Both games will take place on September 1.