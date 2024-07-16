Footballer Galoyan said that he needs 120 thousand a month for a comfortable life

Tolyatti Akron midfielder Artur Galoyan named the monthly amount he needs for a comfortable life. His words are quoted by “RB Sport”.

According to the player, 100-120 thousand rubles a month is enough for him. “Basically, I don’t go anywhere. I’m not a big fan of visiting places. I can go for a coffee, and the rest of the time I spend at home and training,” Galoyan said.

The footballer added that he does not make impulsive purchases. “No, for me it’s rather the other way around. If I want something, I wait and then come back to it. That’s why I haven’t made any rash purchases,” the player said.

Galoyan has been playing for Akron since December last year. On July 20, the team will play its first ever match in the Russian Premier League (RPL) in Moscow. Its opponent will be Lokomotiv.