RFU Suspends Orenburg Sports Director Dmitry Andreev

The Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) has suspended Orenburg’s sports director Dmitry Andreev from his job. This was reported on website organizations.

The punishment is valid for three years, two of which are suspended. Andreev was punished for his behavior after the match of the fifth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Rostov. In addition, the sports director was fined 300 thousand rubles.

The match between Rostov and Orenburg was officiated by a team of referees headed by Vladislav Bezborodov. After the match, Andreev, using obscene language, said that the referees had interpreted 99 percent of the disputed fights in favor of the Rostov team.

On August 17, Orenburg lost to Rostov in the fifth round of the RPL. The match ended with a score of 2:3.